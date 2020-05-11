Fire at nursing home in Moscow suburb kills 9, injures 9

International News
Posted: / Updated:

MOSCOW (AP) — At least nine people have died in a fire at a nursing home on Moscow’s outskirts, officials said Monday.

The authorities in Krasnogorsk on Moscow’s northwestern edge said the fire at a private home for the elderly erupted late Sunday. They said that nine patients have died and another nine have been hospitalized.

Officials said the fire had apparently been caused by a short circuit. They said the nursing home was registered as a private house and lacked fire alarms and other mandatory equipment.

Police have detained its owner on charges of breaching fire safety rules.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories