Dutch police: 3 injured in stabbing in store in The Hague

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Three staff members were injured in a stabbing and fire at a supermarket in a busy shopping street in The Hague on Wednesday, police said. A suspect was later arrested and was being questioned.

The motive was under investigation. It didn’t appear to be an extremist attack “based on the information we have at the moment,” police spokeswoman Hilda Vijverberg said in a phone interview.

Two of the victims were taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment, and their conditions weren’t known. Three police officers also were being checked at a hospital after inhaling smoke.

The suspect, a 43-year-old man, was arrested in the nearby town of Pijnacker. He was being questioned by police. His identity wasn’t released in line with Dutch privacy rules.