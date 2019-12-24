Christmas festivities begin in West Bank town of Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) – Thousands of Christians have descended on Bethlehem, the traditional birthplace of Jesus, for Christmas Eve celebrations in this West Bank town.
The top Catholic cleric arrived in Bethlehem from Jerusalem ahead of the midnight Mass at the Church of the Nativity, built in the place where Christians believe Jesus was born.
Palestinian scouts paraded past throngs of visiting pilgrims in Manger Square, which was bedecked with lights and a large Christmas tree.
Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the head Catholic cleric in the Holy Land, said that he draws hope from the “desire, especially in the youth, to do something for their societies, families.”