Bahamian resident describes Hurricane Dorian devastation to News 3

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – News 3’s Martin Staunton was able to get in contact with a woman who survived Hurricane Dorian after it leveled homes in the Bahamas and left hundreds without food and clean water this week.

Olivia McDonald, a born and raised Bahamian, lives in Freeport. She says she and her community readied for the storm but now realizes no one was prepared for what actually happened.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in 43 years,” McDonald said. “I’ve been through a lot of hurricanes. But I’ve never seen anything like this. It’s catastrophic.”

McDonald said there is still no running water in her community and she’s been told power could be out for at least a month.

“Some people only were left with clothes on their back, so it’s basic needs; necessities, water, clothing, you know, food,” McDonald said. “Those are the things persons’ need right now.”

