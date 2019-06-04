International News

At least 4 dead in shooting in Australian city of Darwin

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 07:22 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 07:22 AM EDT

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) - Media reports say a gunman has killed at least four people in the Australian city of Darwin.
    
Northern Territory Police Duty Superintendent Lee Morgan says a 45-year-old man was in custody following Tuesday's shooting.
    
Morgan told Guardian Australia, "At this stage, we've got reports of four deceased and a number of other people who have been shot."
    
Police contacted by The Associated Press declined to comment.
    
Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported that a man fired a pump action shotgun at the Palms Hotel in the suburb of Woolner in the late afternoon.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


