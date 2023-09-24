PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s prime minister on Sunday said one police officer was killed and another wounded in an attack he blamed on support from neighboring Serbia, increasing tensions between the two former war foes at a delicate moment in their European Union-facilitated dialogue to normalize ties.

Prime Minister Albin Kurti said “masked professionals armed with heavy weapons” opened fire on a police patrol at about 3 a.m. (01:00 GMT) in Banjska, a village located 55 kilometers (35 miles) north of the capital, Pristina.

Police said on Facebook that three of the assailants also were killed.

The attack happened when three police units were dispatched to a bridge at the entrance to the village that two trucks without license plates had blocked, Kosovo police said. The responding officers came under fire from weapons that included hand grenades and bombs, authorities said.

The officers managed to push back the attack and took two wounded members of their ranks to a hospital in the city of Mitrovica. One of them was dead on arrival, doctors said. The other’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Police said there were sporadic exchanges of gunfire more than 12 hours later. Serbian media and Kosovo police said both local roads and two borders crossings into Serbia were closed. Most of Kosovo’s ethnic Serb minority lives in four municipalities around Mitrovica, in the north.

The Kosovo Diocese of the Serbian Orthodox Church said a temple of the monastery in Banjska was locked down. A group of pilgrims from the city of Novi Sad, in northern Serbia, was inside along with an abbot, the Rev. Danilo.

The diocese said a group of masked men in an armored vehicle had stormed the monastery, breaking down the locked gate. “Armed, masked men move around the courtyard and occasional gunshots are heard,” it said.

Serbia and its former province, Kosovo, have been at odds for decades. Their 1998-99 war left more than 10,000 people dead, mostly Kosovo Albanians. Kosovo unilaterally declared independence in 2008 but Belgrade has refused to recognize the move.

Reports in Kosovo Serb media said residents of Banjska were awoken by the sounds of shooting and explosions in the night.

“It was a real little war: first some gunfire, then silence, shootings, detonations,” Serbian news agency Kossev quoted an unidentified resident as saying.

Speaking after a meeting of the country’s Security Council, the prime minister said it was a “sad day” for Kosovo. He identified the dead police officer as Afrim Bunjaku.

Kurti displayed a set of photos which showed a number of four-wheel drive vehicles without license plates and an armored personnel carrier “which does not belong to the Kosovo police” near the monastery in Banjska.

There was ongoing gunfire from what he described as a group of at least 30 military professionals, masked and heavily armed.

“It is clear that these uniformed persons, at least 30, are an organized professional unit who have come to fight in Kosovo,” he said, calling on them to hand themselves over to Kosovar authorities.

Kurti also blamed Serbia for the violence. “Organized crime, which is politically, financially and logistically supported from Belgrade, is attacking our state,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic was expected to address the public later Sunday to “expose Kurti’s lies,” according to pro-government media.

The speaker of Serbia’s parliament, Vladimir Orlic, asserted that Kurti “was quick to blame the Serbs” but actually was the one who wanted an “escalation.”

“He (Kurti) said it was some kind of organized action by professionals,” Orlic told Serbian TV station Prva. “They must have been identified and he knows who they are and what they are, and everything is clear.”

Earlier this month, an EU-facilitated meeting in Brussels between Kurti and Vucic ended in acrimony. The United States has supported the negotiations and the EU’s position in trying to resolve the ongoing source of tension in the Balkans.

Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani, who was in New York at the United Nations General Assembly, also denounced the attack on the police officers.

“Such attacks testify once again to the destabilizing power of the criminal bands organized from Serbia which for a long time … are destabilizing Kosovo and the region,” she said.

The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, condemned “the hideous attack by an armed gang against Kosovo police officers” and said “all facts about the attack need to be established. The responsible perpetrators must face justice.”

He added that the EU’s rule of law mission, or EULEX, had representatives on the ground and in close contact with authorities and the NATO-led international peacekeeping force in Kosovo.

International police officers from the EU mission and a limited number of Kosovo police have been responsible for enforcing the rule of law in northern Kosovo. Serbia has vehemently protested the presence of the Kosovo Police.

Miroslav Lajcak, the EU envoy to the normalization talks, also condemned the “horrific attack” and repeated the call “to return to dialogue immediately”

In February, the EU put forward a 10-point plan to end the latest round of heightened tensions between Serbia and Kosovo. Kurti and Vucic gave their approval at the time, but with some reservations that have still not been resolved.

The EU warned both countries that the commitments the leaders made in February “are binding on them and play a role in the European path of the parties” — in other words, Serbia and Kosovo’s chances of joining the 27-nation bloc.

The Kosovo-Serbia border is guarded by peacekeepers from the 4,000-strong NATO-led KFOR force, which has been in Kosovo since 1999. The peacekeeping mission condemned the attack on the police officers and said KFOR troops are present in the area, standing ready to respond if required.

In May, tensions in northern Kosovo left 93 peacekeepers hurt in riots.

A particular flash point has been the creation of the Association of the Serb-Majority Municipalities, or ASM, to coordinate the work of Serb-dominated municipalities on matters such as education, health and economic development.

Kosovo considers the ASM as an effort by Belgrade to create a Serb mini-state with wide autonomy, similar to Republika Srpska in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

The ASM’s establishment was first agreed to in Brussels in 2013, and approved in the Kosovo parliament. But Kosovo’s Constitutional Court later deemed it unconstitutional, because it wasn’t inclusive of other ethnicities and could entail executive powers.

In protest of the firing of an ethnic Serb police officer, Serb lawmakers, prosecutors and police officers walked off the job in northern Kosovo last year. Their posts have still not been filled. A few Serb police officers were recruited but received threats telling them to resign.

___

Semini reported from Tirana, Albania; Jovana Gec contributed from Belgrade.

Follow Llazar Semini at https://twitter.com/lsemini