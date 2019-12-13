Another opioid crisis is raging through the developing world

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders gathered Friday to discuss Britain’s departure from the bloc amid some relief that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has secured a parliamentary majority that should allow him to push the long-stalled Brexit divorce deal through parliament.

With or without an agreement, Britain is scheduled to leave on Jan. 31. It’s the first time that a country will have left the world’s biggest trading bloc. Though many EU leaders are relieved that the Brexit saga is finally coming to an end , more than three years after Britons voted to leave, just as many are saddened at the departure of such a heavyweight member state.