SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As a strong area of low pressure swings through the southeastern states this weekend, some portions of the region will have to deal with snow, sleet and freezing rain. The Coastal Empire and Lowcountry are not among those areas.

However, this storm system is something to keep an eye on if you have any travel plans that take you to the north Georgia mountains, the Upstate of South Carolina or most of North Carolina. Even if you have to change planes at the major airport hubs of Atlanta and Charlotte, you'll want to stay weather-aware.