GLENVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – An inmate was found dead in his single-man cell at Smith State Prison Saturday morning. According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, the inmate died by apparent suicide.

The Tattnall County coroner also confirmed the death, noting that the inmate will be taken to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy.

On the same day, but unrelated to the death, three inmates were involved in an altercation that resulted in non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story that will be updated as new information is released.