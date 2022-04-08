COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina inmate set to die either by a firing squad or in the electric chair later this month is asking the state Supreme Court to halt his execution.

Lawyers for 57-year-old Richard Moore say he shouldn’t face execution until judges can determine if either method is cruel and unusual punishment.

Moore is set to die on April 29 unless a court steps in.

He has until next Friday to choose between the South Carolina’s electric chair, which has been used twice in the past 30 years, or being shot by three volunteers who are prison workers in rules the state finalized last month.