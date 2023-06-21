BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — So far 61 books have been reviewed in Beaufort County for “inappropriate material” to see if they should be placed back in schools or removed entirely.

An independent panel review–that was the goal of the Beaufort County school system when it started this process.

To look at 97 books for inappropriate or obscene content with almost 2/3 of the reviews finished are the panels committed to their job and what are they finding?

“The panels have done what they are charged to do, which is be independent from us.”

Dr. Mary Stratos of the Beaufort County school system says she is pleased with the panel of citizens, educators and librarians themselves, their work ethic and the thought they have put into every single book.

“They are serious, they know the text, are familiar with the content, and they are having deep conversations at the table. Moreso and much more serious than we believed at the beginning,” Dr. Stratos said.

This began with 97 books up for review. Questions about content came from citizens who said many should be “banned” from school libraries. 61 have been looked at so far–3 taken entirely off the shelves.

But that doesn’t tell the whole story.

By our count, 21 total books that were allowed in middle schools will now only be in high school libraries. Six of those were in K-5 or K-8 schools. And while some people still say it’s not enough, Stratos said looks at some “classics” now that were under fire in the past.

“At the time those books were considered what? Risque? But now they are seminal works in literature.”

Already the discussion has led to growth inside the system itself, setting up a system of checks and balances with librarians and principals to make sure every book is vetted “before” it comes into school.

They are changes that come from controversy but officials say will be beneficial for both students and schools.

“Yes, we recognize we have a multitude of voices outside. How that impacts our educators and their practice is something we are watching.”

Stratos adds that if a parent does agree with the panel’s decision they have choices.

They can ask for an alternative title for a lesson plan–or the new system starting this month–which allows parents to opt out of letting their kids check out some or ban them from checking out any books from school libraries.

The final 36 books will be reviewed by three more panels in August, September and October.