CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSAV) — We are just one day away from a showdown in the first congressional district of South Carolina.

Republican Representative Nancy Mace and Democrat Dr. Annie Andrews will appear in a debate live right here on News 3. This is where it’s all taking place.

This is the studio of WCBD—our Nexstar Media Group sister station here in Charleston.

The podiums are ready as Representative Mace will stand here and Dr. Andrews right here.

Right now, we’re refining the topics and the questions.

Of course, we can’t share those ahead of time but we can promise you they are issues you care about.

These candidates have different visions for the 1st district and this is your chance to see where they stand—face to face. It could be your only chance to do that.

This debate is happening Wednesday night at 8 p.m. and will be an hour long

Viewers can watch it on WSAV and you can stream it on www.wsav.com.