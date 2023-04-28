TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — It is a drastic contrast traveling to Tybee Island this Friday to the sights just seven days ago. Ahead of what the city’s Mayor and Police department have called another “unpermitted beach party” the increase in law enforcement is almost astonishing.

A high-ranking law enforcement source told Lead Investigative Reporter Brett Buffington as many as 100 extra officers are now patrolling the 10 miles stretch from Wilmington Island to Tybee Island.

The weekend event, PeachFest, has already made the news after Tybee Police said it was aware of a violent threat circulating on social media.

In a post, Tybee Island Police said the threat, “There is going to be a gang shootout on Tybee Island at Peach Fest so nobody go to Tybee this weekend!!! Tell your friends.” was being investigated.

Around a dozen rangers from the Georgia Department of Natural Resource along with State Troopers and other state law enforcement officers are already on the island.

Despite the police presence, at least one restaurant on the island has said it will close Saturday. A-J’s Dockside Restaurant said on social media it was “not willing to put our staff in harm’s way with the treats such as these and have decided to play it safe.”

WSAV counted 10 Chatham County Police patrol cars park along Highway 80 before the Tybee Island city limits.

The increased police presence is a remarkable change from last weekend when the city admits just 40 police officers were tasked with keeping as many as 50 thousand people safe.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp had to order additional Trooper to the area during the event.

Friday, people who live on the island are asking why police did not show up with force this way during Orange Crush.