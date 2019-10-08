Impeachment Inquiry: Ambassador’s testimony blocked

(NBC News) – A key figure in the Ukraine scandal will not speak to Congress Tuesday as planned.

Gordon Sondland, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union, flew to Washington from Brussels to testify, but was ordered early this morning not to attend the hearing as scheduled.

In a statement, Sondland’s lawyer says he’s “profoundly disappointed” and “stands ready to answer the committee’s questions fully and truthfully” if the State Department and Congress work this out.

Democrats want him to explain text messages offering Ukraine a White House visit in exchange for investigating Joe Biden.

In those texts, Sondland tried to shut down a diplomat who questioned withholding aid from Ukraine.

