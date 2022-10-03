SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Interstate 95 comprehensive maintenance services began today with a direct customer service phone line, the Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced.

Georgia DOT awarded Jorgensen the 3-year agreement, which includes but is not limited to routine maintenance, minor repairs and traffic incident response for the entire 112 miles of Interstate 95 corridor in Georgia through Effingham, Chatham, Bryan, Liberty, McIntosh, Glynn and Camden Counties.

Motorists with questions or concerns on Interstate 95 involving the roadway condition can utilize the local customer line at 912-339-8940 and/or the Jorgensen website at www.royjorgensen.com.