SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Ice skating is returning to the Hostess City thanks to a partnership with the City of Savannah and the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

Today, the City of Savannah will join the hockey team for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially debut Ghost Pirates Ice at the Savannah Civic Center located at 301 W Oglethorpe Ave at 3:00 p.m.

Officials say that the ceremony will take place outside on the stairs of the Savannah Civic Center before a complimentary public skate that includes skate rentals at Martin Luther King, Jr. Arena.

The free public skate will begin at 3:30 p.m. and last until 5:00 p.m.

“The ice skating previously enjoyed by our community for just a few weeks a year is now extended through May thanks to this partnership with the Savannah Ghost Pirates,” Mayor Van Johnson said. “We will have the most affordable ice skating rates in Georgia, and I look forward to seeing additional programs that will expose all Savannahians to this exciting and fun time on the ice.”

Ghost Pirates Ice will include several different activities like public skating, open skating and stick-and-puck sessions.

General admission for public skating is $10 per person, $8 for children 12 and under, skate rental is $1 and ice walkers are $10. For the public skating schedule and more information, visit ghostpiratesice.com/public-skating

“Thanks to Mayor Johnson and the City of Savannah, we can provide an opportunity to skate, learn to skate, play hockey, figure skate and enjoy the world of ice all winter into the spring of 2023,” Ghost Pirates President Bob Ohrablo said.

If you’re interested in Ghost Pirates Ice, visit ghostpiratesice.com for a complete schedule of upcoming events.