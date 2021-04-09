‘I was in shock’ Mother says daughter got rare disease after asymptomatic COVID infection

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV)- A Hinesville mother says she almost lost her daughter to a rare disease that resulted from a COVID-19 infection.

Tina Floyd said her daughter, Caasi, got sick about four weeks ago. She was nauseous, tired, and dizzy. When she started spiking a fever Floyd went to urgent care where they diagnosed Caasi with a stomach bug.

“I couldn’t understand, but I was thinking that this couldn’t be a stomach bug because my head is hurting, my legs are hurting,” said 11-year-old Caasi Floyd.

“I couldn’t walk properly, I had to support on my mom most of the time,” she added.

Floyd says a mother’s intuition told her it was something worse. She says Caasi’s eyes started to swell and her fever wouldn’t break.

She was eventually transferred to the Children’s Hospital at Memorial Health. She says Caasi’s blood pressure was dangerously low and her sodium levels were dropping.

“It was like a scene off of TV, doctors everywhere, nurses everywhere, everyone is just moving and going,” said Floyd.

“I felt helpless because I couldn’t do anything for her and seeing all of that happening in front of my eyes, it was really, really scary,” she added.

After days of being in critical condition, Caasi’s doctors diagnosed her with MIS-C or Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome.

It’s a rare disease that often appears four to six weeks after a COVID-19 infection.

Floyd said her daughter never had any symptoms and never had a positive test. Doctors were able to confirm her exposure through an antibody test.

“In my research I did find that it was something that is rare and it can be deadly, I was in shock,” said Floyd.

MIS-C is most common in children and adolescence, according to Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Stephen Thacker.

He says it causes one’s immune system to attack itself and can sometimes. Memorial Health has seen only about 20 cases since the pandemic began.

“I don’t think we truly know what the numbers are because this was under-reported and honestly, not known for a good portion of the pandemic,” said Thacker.

Ten long days later, Caasi was healthy enough to go home.

“I remember when I got out of my bed when they told me you’re going home and I started screaming because I was so happy,” said Caasi.

Her get well soon balloons are slightly deflated now, but still a reminder that she beat the odds.

“It makes me grateful for the doctors and the nurses and everybody who did their part to help her come out on the other side like she did,” said Floyd.

“I tell you it was scary, but I am thankful that I still have her here with me today,” she added.

Caasi’s case was complicated because the family had no knowledge of prior infection or exposure. If they had known, it may have lead to a quicker diagnosis. Doctors told Floyd that Caasi made it just in time.

“I encourage any parent don’t wait, if you see anything out of the norm take them and have them checked out,” said Floyd.

Doctors say it’s hard to spot MIS-C right away, but common symptoms include a fever that won’t break, nausea, and unexplained rashes.



If your child had COVID-19 or known exposure to the virus it’s important to disclose that when seeking medical care.