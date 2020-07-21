‘I thought this may be it…I thought I might not make it through this.’

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – The numbers only tell part of the story. These are patients, people dealing with the virus every day.

People like Will McCullough.

The Beaufort man says it all started July 1.

“And I started feeling a little bit and the best word for it is under the weather,” said McCullough. “and by the next day I wasn’t fine.”

The 50-year-old Beaufort man, the Marine veteran, the athlete, the Spartan runner, fighting to get over the obstacle that is COVID-19.

“In my case it was very subtle and very easy to potentially disregard in the beginning.”

“For a lot of people its nothing and for others, it is whatever,” said McCullough. “I would have assumed out of personal life experience and who I am I didn’t think I would be on that side of things but It really picked me up and put me down hard.”

“(I) got tested that Monday and through the course of that week it just continued to spiral downward. All of the stereotypical symptoms that you read about from fever to dry cough to lost my sense of smell,” explains McCullough. “it wasn’t just the flu. I was really really sick and getting worse.”

“I’d just be sitting in a chair and I’d start to get light-headed and know I couldn’t stand up and it was really dizzy.”

It was about a week into his condition that Will got the scare of his life.

“I just started getting super light headed and I got extremely dizzy, couldn’t see much of anything but black, seeing yellow stars everywhere,” remembers Will. “(I was) nauseous and this episode lasted five minutes straight. I read experiences when somebody had it they were fine then someone finds them in the room passed on. I’m not one to make a mountain out of a molehill when it comes to those topics but I thought this may be it.”

“I thought this, this may be it. For a period of five minutes or so I thought I might not make it through this.”

“(I) called my wife on the phone within my own home and said I have to go to the ER right now.”

He spent the day in the Emergency Room, on oxygen, getting a battery of tests. He was able to walk out that night, feeling lucky he was gong home at all. He credits the staff at Beaufort Memorial Hospital for helping him make it through.

“I’m not sure without my level of fitness wasn’t what it was or if I didn’t go to the ER I’m not being dramatic to say I’m not sure how this would have ended up.”

Now he is speaking out to show that it’s not just the elderly, not just the frail, but anyone who can get, and be taken down by COVID-19.

“For 50-year-old men, not to sound egotistical and arrogant, but I believe I am as fit as they can be and it definitely chewed me up and spit me out.”

“No matter what the first moment you feel under the weather stop, get yourself away from everybody else, and take a couple of days and see what’s going on.”

“The genie is out of the bottle and there is a good number if not the majority of us, once this is all over that, will have an encounter with it. Hopefully, for most it will be a minor encounter.”

“No matter how many hoses you drank from as a kid or how much dirt you ate as a kid or how greeat your immune system is this is unique, our bodies have not experienced this before. or anybody else in our species so its going to and hopefully you will come out on the better side. Definitely take it seriously.”

McCullough says more than a week after his hospital visit he’s still dealing with virual pneumonia. He still feels short of breath at times, but is on the road to recovery.

His goal is to get back on the course sometime soon and show that COVID-19 isn’t going to beat him.