SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) will be hosting a career fair at Georgia Tech’s Savannah campus on Sep. 7.

The event will take place from noon to 7:00 p.m. in the Economic Development and Research Building located at 190 Technology Circle in Savannah.

Several positions are being advertised including production team member, equipment maintenance team member, and stamping and die maintenance team member.

But what is the starting hourly rate for each position? According to Hyundai, production employees start at $22.40 per hour while maintenance team members start at $30.70 per hour.

Make sure to bring your application and a resume. Applications are available online here.