SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Tybee Island Police Department is reporting that Highway 80 has been temporarily closed.

Because the accident occurred in the jurisdiction of the Chatham County Police Department, they have taken over and relieved Tybee Island Police officers from the scene. However, in a recent update, police say that one lane has been opened to alternate traffic through as of 05:52 p.m.

According to police, a motor vehicle crash involving multiple cars occurred on Lazaretto Creek Bridge causing the whole bridge to be closed. Officers say that there are no alternate routes to or from Tybee Island by motor vehicle at this time.

Police ask for the public to remain patient as emergency crews work to clear the scene.

This is a developing story.