Hurricane Hunters find Barry Stronger

NEW ORLEANS (WSAV) – At 11pm… Hurricane Hunters find Barry a little stronger.

The National Hurricane Center has issued hurricane warnings for the Louisiana coast from Intracoastal City to Grand Isle.

Barry is centered over the northern Gulf of Mexico with max sustained winds of 50 mph.

It is centered around 85 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River and is moving west around 3 mph.

While Barry is battling dry air and some shear on its norther quadrant… it is forecast to strengthen and could become a hurricane later tomorrow or early Saturday as it heads toward the central or southwestern coast of Louisiana.

Dangerous storm surge of up to 3-6 feet, heavy rainfall up to 10-15 inches and strong winds are likely along the north-central Gulf coast by Friday night into Saturday as the storm makes landfall.