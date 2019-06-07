Hurricane Registry now open in Chatham County

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV)

In the event of a tropical storm or hurricane, local leaders want you to prepare now for the worst.

They’ve opened up their Hurricane Registry so people across Chatham County can get to a safe location.

Dozens of residents took shelter inland before Hurricane Matthew and Tropical Storm Irma.

County leaders want you to consider right now what you would do in the case of a major storm this Hurricane Season.

They’ve opened up the Coastal Health District Hurricane Registry to help people across our area.

“T he registry is for residents of C hatham County who have a functional or medical need and no access to transportation,” says Tammi Brown with the Chatham County Health Department. “I f there is a hurricane pending 3 days out they would get a robo call saying it looks like something may be impacting our area just start getting ready we might be evacuating.”

The time to apply is now. Leaders say the registry will close 72 hours before the arrival of tropical storm force winds.

The Registry Hotline number is 1-833-243-7344 or register online at www.GACHD.ORG/REGISTRY.