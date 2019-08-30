Hurricane Registry can assist those with medical needs in case of emergency evacuation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – While coastal communities brace for possible impacts from Hurricane Dorian, the Coastal Health District wants to remind vulnerable populations that help with transportation is available in case of an evacuation order.

Those with what are termed functional and medical needs can sign up for the Hurricane Registry.

Call 1-833-243-7433 to see if you qualify for the Registry list.



Those in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long and McIntosh Counties qualify.

Chatham County Nurse Manager Tammi Brown is in charge of the Hurricane Registry which she says is designed to help those who can’t help themselves in an emergency in terms of medical needs as well as transportation.

“This is for those with functional and medical needs,” she said. “By functional I mean the person needs some assistance with their activities of daily living but with some assistance, they could function in a shelter. Medical means the person needs a higher level of care so they might be bed-ridden, need IV therapy or tube feeds. But the caveat is they have to have no access to transportation.”

Brown says that means no friends or family who could drive the person to a shelter in our out of the Savannah area.

She says there are about 155 people registered in Chatham County but “it’s a big county” so Brown believes more people would qualify for the register is they would just seek information and try to sign up.

In case of an emergency evacuation, she says they would begin to evacuate those on the list. ” Chatham Area Transit will go out and pick up the functional, they’ll go to their homes and bring them to a staging area where we will get them on buses to Augusta,” Brown told us.

She says for those with more serious medical issues that “an ambulance will go to their home and pick them up and take them to an inland facility.”

“The functional residents will go to a high school gym in August and the medical residents will go to an inland medical facility, it could be a nursing home, it could be an inpatient rehab hospital it could be an acute care hospital that really depends on where the state can find beds for these individuals,” says Brown.

Brown urges anyone who thinks that they or a relative may qualify for the list to call the number. “We really want to get the word out now even if we’re not going to be impacted by this storm we want people even if they think they qualify or know someone who qualifies to give us a call and let’s talk and see if they can get on the Registry,” she said.