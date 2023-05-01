Savannah, GA ~ With only one month to go until hurricane season officially begins, Storm Team 3 is helping you get prepared.

National Hurricane Preparedness Week runs from April 30th to May 6th.

Tuesday’s topic is Understanding Forecast Information.

*Rely on forecasts from a reputable source. This includes the National Hurricane Center, your local National Weather Service Office and WSAV Storm Team 3.

*Know your alerts and the difference between a WATCH and WARNING.

*Focus on potential impacts, regardless of storm size or category.

*Know that deadly hazards occur well outside of the forecast cone.

When a forecast is issued, it covers what is expected to happen with a storm. This includes the storm’s path, rainfall totals, wind speeds, storm surge and more.

The forecast is a lot of information, and it’s important to know and understand what it means.

Have trusted sources for storm information

Rely on official forecasts from well-established sources. Be cautious of sensational headlines. Instead, look for reliable sources to determine a storm’s impacts.

Always check to make sure you have the latest forecast information.

Know your alerts and the difference between a Watch & Warning

In general, a WATCH means impacts are possible. A WARNING means impacts are expected or happening. Different hazards and alerts require different responses.

A HURRICANE WATCH means hurricane conditions are possible somewhere within the watch area, with tropical storm-force winds beginning within the next 48 hours. Prepare by boarding up windows and moving loose items indoors, and make sure your emergency kit is ready.

A HURRICANE WARNING means hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, with tropical-storm-force winds beginning within 36 hours. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure or evacuate if ordered.

A TROPICAL STORM WATCH means tropical storm conditions are possible within the next 48 hours.

A TROPICAL STORM WARNING means they are expected somewhere within the warning area. Remember, a tropical system does not have to reach hurricane strength to be deadly.

A STORM SURGE WATCH means the possibility of life-threatening inundation generally within 48 hours.

A STORM SURGE WARNING means the danger of life-threatening inundation generally within 36 hours. In either case, please promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials.

AN EXTREME WIND WARNING means extreme hurricane winds (115 mph+) are imminent or happening: take immediate shelter in an interior portion of a well-built structure.

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING means dangerous flash flooding is expected: move to higher ground, and never walk or drive through floodwater.

A FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY is issued for exceedingly rare situations when a severe threat to human life and catastrophic damage is happening or about to happen. Do NOT attempt to travel unless you are under an evacuation order or your life is imminently at risk.

A FLOOD WATCH means flooding is possible: stay tuned to trusted news sources and be ready to seek higher ground.

A FLOOD WARNING means flooding is happening or about to happen: move to higher ground immediately.

A TORNADO WATCH means a tornado is possible: know your safe place and be ready to act quickly is a warning is issued.

A TORNADO WARNING means a tornado is happening or about to happen – immediately seek shelter in your safe place!

Focus on potential impacts regardless of storm size or category

Do not focus on a specific storm category; all hurricanes and tropical storms can bring life-threatening storm surge, inland flooding, and damaging winds.

The storm’s scale only tells you about the strongest winds near the center of the storm and does not tell you about potentially life-threatening flooding from storm surge or rain.

Remain vigilant even if the winds have weakened and the storm becomes a lower category or tropical storm – rainfall and storm surge impacts often continue.

Deadly hazards occur well outside of the cone

Impacts can be felt far from the storm’s center, even well inland and outside the Forecast Cone. Remember: the storm itself can stretch well beyond the Forecast Cone, and so can the impacts.

The National Hurricane Center Forecast Cone shows the probable forecast track of the center of the storm. This means that the storm’s center will probably travel somewhere within the cone’s boundaries. The cone does NOT represent the size of the storm in any way.

