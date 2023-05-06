SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Saturday is the final day for National Hurricane Preparedness Week and the topic is to “Take Action Today.”

Throughout the last week, Storm Team 3 highlighted the major topics that you need to address in order to be prepared for this hurricane season. Today is the day you should bring it all together and to make sure you understand what you need to do.

First, you need to have an understanding of your risk from wind and water. How close are you located to the coast?

Second, begin to formulate your plan now. This way you can put it into action as soon as a storm threatens our area. How will you evacuate? Where will you go? What kind of supplies do you need?

Third, take time to understand where you are and how storms can affect your area. Also take time to understand what tropical storm and hurricane forecasts mean and the different types of alerts mean.

Fourth, learn now what specifically you need to do before, during, and after a storm in order to stay safe.

Hurricane season begins June 1st and runs through November 30th with the peak of tropical activity on September 10th. Storm Team 3 will have everything you need to know throughout hurricane season to keep you and your family safe.

Hurricane Preparedness Week Topics