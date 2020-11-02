Hurricane Eta set to slam Central America

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Eta rapidly intensified into a hurricane overnight. Now a category 1 storm, it is packing winds of 90 mph in the Caribbean Sea, on track to make landfall in Nicaragua Tuesday where heavy rain, damaging wind, and storm surge are expected.

Eta could undergo additional significant strengthening prior to landfall. It is already close to category 2 strength which requires a minimum of 96 mph sustained winds. Category 3, considered major hurricane strength, will be within reach on Tuesday as winds are expected to reach 110 mph.

While the storm will weaken to a tropical storm over land, it could be a slow mover, bringing flooding rainfall to Nicaragua and Honduras through Thursday. Some areas could pick up over 35 inches of rain leading to catastrophic flooding and mudslides.

“Beyond five days, Eta’s future becomes a bit more uncertain,” said Storm Team 3 Meteorologist Kyle Dennis. There are some early indications that the storm may head back into the Caribbean after this upcoming weekend, restrengthen, then head north toward Cuba and the Gulf of Mexico. “While not an immediate threat to the United States, it is too early to rule out another possible landfall.”

2020 now ties 2005 as the most active hurricane season on record in terms of the number of storms. However, this is the first time the Greek letter Eta has been used to name a storm. In 2005, there was an unnamed storm discovered in an analysis that was done after that season concluded. That makes the use of Eta this year unprecedented.