Hurricane Dorian death toll rises to 20 in Bahamas as US monitors storm’s path

NASSAU, Bahamas (NBC News) – The Bahamas Health Minister Duane Sands announced the death toll for Hurricane Dorian has risen from seven to 20.

Thousands are stranded on the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama. Rescue missions by boat and from the air are happening around the clock.

Many people living on Abaco and Grand Bahama lost everything in this storm and countless remain stranded.

The airport on Grand Bahama is completely underwater, making it impossible for medical help and supplies to get in.

The devastation that Hurricane Dorian brought to the Bahamas may not be seen for days or even weeks to come.

Officials are visiting the areas that were hit the hardest in hopes of coming up with a recovery plan that might take years.