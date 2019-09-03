Hurricane Dorian: Chatham County Fact Sheet

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Chatham County releases a fact sheet for county residents needing help during the Hurricane Dorian event. The fact sheet includes information from transportation, shelter, health and more. Read the fact sheet below:

FACT SHEET



Chatham County is under a Hurricane Watch. This means the possibility exists for tornadoes and tropical storm force winds. Expected winds for Chatham County are 50-60 mph sustained and 70 mph gusts. Furthermore, this includes storm surge of 4-7 feet above high tide. These are higher levels than experienced during Hurricane Matthew.

Safety/Security

– Beach Access: As of September 1, 2019 Tybee Island began flying double red-flags

indicating that water was closed to the public

– Curfew

Savannah Police Department has enacted curfew beginning on Tuesday,

September 3, 2019 from 9 PM to 6 AM daily until further notice



Food/Water/Shelter

Evacuation Assembly Area (EAA)

– Opening at 8 AM at the Savannah Civic Center on Tuesday, September 3, 2019

– Citizens will be transported to inland shelters and may travel with 2 pieces of luggage. Domesticated animals, in a crate and with shot records, will be accepted with their owners.

Schools

All Savannah Chatham County Public School System are closed through Friday, September 6th

Chatham County Courts

are closed through Thursday, September 5, 2019

Health/Medical

– Savannah Animal Care located at West Bryant Street will be open 24/7 for pet emergencies during the storm

– Public Health Update: The emergency departments at St. Joseph Hospital on Mercy Blvd. and Memorial Health on Waters Ave. are open.

– 24/7 Urgent Care has several open locations

Historic Savannah

Midtown

Pooler

– For more information, call (912) 234-CARE, LIKE their Facebook

pages or visit www.UrgentCare247.com

Transportation

– Roads: 1-16 Contraflow begins at 8 AM on Tuesday, September 3, 2019

– Chatham Area Transit (CAT)

CAT will provide free transportation to the Savannah Civic Center for residents without private transportation from 8 AM to 6 PM on Tuesday, September 3, 2019

CAT suspended the Belles Ferry services at 8 PM on Monday, September 2, 2019

The free downtown shuttle, CAT’s paratransit service, and CAT Mobility will not operate Tuesday, September 3, 2019

The customer service line, 912-233-5767, will operate on a shortened schedule from 6 AM until 6:30 PM Tuesday, September 3, 2019

The ticket/informational window at the JMR International Transit Center on West Oglethorpe will also operate on a shortened schedule Tuesday, from 7 AM until Noon

Bridge Closures

Talmadge Bridge will close starting at 8 PM, Tuesday, September 3, 2019