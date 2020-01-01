Hundreds will brave cold for annual Tybee Polar Bear Plunge

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Hundreds of people are set to run into the frigid waters off of Tybee Island Wednesday to kick off 2020.

The annual plunge on Tybee Island attracts thousands of brave people from across the country.

Organized by the Tybee Post Theater, it is one of the largest fundraisers for the theater.

Melissa Turner, the Executive Director of the theater, says it’s a unique way they can entertain a diverse audience.

“We’ll have about 12-hundred people that actually sign up to plunge and they’re from everywhere,” says Turner. “They’re from at least 30 or 40 different states.”

Before taking the plunge, there is also a Gang of Goofs Costume Contest and Parade at the Pier. Groups who dress up in a crazy costume could win prizes.

“What’s fun for us at the theater is to just be able to provide something, another form of entertainment so-to-speak, for many people from that many different places,” says Turner.

The Gang of Goofs Parade starts at 11 a.m. at the pier while the Polar Bear Plunge is at noon.

It’s $25 for an adult and $15 for children under 12 to take the plunge. All of the proceeds collected go to the Tybee Post Theater.