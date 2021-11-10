Hundreds of kids roll up their sleeves on first day of child COVID-19 vaccinations

PORT ROYAL, SC (WSAV) – Wednesday was the rollout of vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 in the Lowcountry.

Hundreds of kids rolled up their sleeves on day one.

Beaufort Memorial Hospital’s vaccination clinic in Port Royal says more than 500 appointments were made for the first two days for kids 5-11 to get that first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“I’m nervous because I think it will be different than the flu shot that I did.”

But 7-year-old Holland Harris got over his fears and stepped up to get his vaccine.

“Why are you getting it then?’

“Because I want to stop wearing masks at school,” said Holland.

Holland his mom Emily were just one of dozens of families walking into the Beaufort Memorial clinic to get a vaccine on the first day they could.

“I just feel like if we are ever going to see the end of this pandemic we all have to do our part,” said Emily Harris.

While there were a few tears and scary moments, in the end, everything went just fine and Holland walked away vaccinated and with stickers and a lollipop.

“I didn’t want to risk him getting sick and also he has six grandparents, one of whom has an autoimmune issue,” said Emily. “So I would hate for us to spread it to her or any grandparents so this is a good step to protect everybody.”

By mid-afternoon, the lobby was filled with parents and kids who came right after school, each one ready and willing to get the shot for their own safety and the safety of others.

Holland Harris was all smiles on his way to get ice cream after getting his COVID-19 vaccine

“The FDA and then the CDC approved this vaccine for children 5-11 with an abundance of confidence in that data. We are reassuring parents that we are giving them handouts with that information,” said Courtney Smith, Director of Operations for Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

If you are interested in a vaccine for your child the Beaufort Memorial Vaccine Clinic in Port Royal will be open every Wednesday and Thursday from 11 am to 7 pm. It is by appointment only. But officials say in most cases you can schedule something the same day.

You will make the appointment for the second dose at the clinic. It is usually about three weeks after the first dose.

To make an appointment:

https://www.bmhsc.org/community-sign-up-port-royal