SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Hundreds of abortion supporters gathered in Johnson Square after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. This Friday protesters were processing what happened and what comes next.

Emotions are high on what some people are calling one of the worst days for women’s rights in history.

“Setback in our rights in general, in our autonomy…you know it’s under attack,” says protester Lisa Rundstrom.

Demonstrators say they’re more concerned about reproductive rights for future generations of women.

“You know we’re going to do everything we can to fight for our rights and our children’s rights,” says Rundstrom. “You know I’m not so concerned even with my own reproductive health at this time. But my own children, their children and all women.”

Protesters also argue that even with the supreme court ruling, abortions will still happen.

“Even in places where abortions were banned… they still go on,” says another protester named Elizabeth Penniman. “Women still have abortions. They are often times unsafe and unsanitary.”

With the ruling now officially overturned – protesters say it’s more important than ever to vote.

“I wouldn’t say I was shocked,” says Penniman. “We’re just registering people to vote and trying to figure out what we can do and move past this. You can protest all you want, but voting is how things get done.”