SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – 11 days after Trent Lehrkamp showed up at a Brunswick hospital, so intoxicated he could barely breathe, a crowd of several hundred people peacefully marched in the street of Saint Simons Island, Saturday, as a community continues to wonder why no one has been arrested.

Police have identified nine teens linked to one social media post and 11 linked to another, showing a disturbing and disgusting attack on the 19-year-old.

Saturday’s march, organized by the aunt of Ahmaud Arbery, who was forced to wait 74 days after his death in Glynn County, before anyone was arrested.

“We came in peace. We got the message across, and I think today that we will all leave for something and this is with the hope that next week things will move forward,” Theahwanza Brooks told WSAV at the march.

Glynn County’s Police Chief told WSAV Lead Investigative Reporter Brett Buffington that investigators in the case had re-interviewed Trent Lehrkamp. In a mid-week press conference that interview was on the to-do list.

The last update on Trent’s condition was that he was continuing to recover from his physical injuries, but had a long way to go in recovering from the emotional damage of the three attacks.