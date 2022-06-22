KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A powerful earthquake in Afghanistan’s east has killed 1,000 people and injured 1,500 others, the country’s state-run news agency says.

That latest figure came from the Bakhtar News Agency as officials tried to help those affected by Wednesday’s temblor.

The 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck a rural, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan near the Pakistani border and was the deadliest temblor to strike Afghanistan in two decades.

Rescue efforts are likely to be complicated since many international aid agencies left Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover of the country last year and the chaotic withdrawal of the U.S. military from the longest war in its history.