Hundreds in Chatham County applying for rental assistance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Israel Lattimore is outside the office of the Economic Opportunity Authority (EOA) in Savannah after applying for assistance.

“I lost my job due to COVID so I came here looking for a little bit of assistance on my rent,” he sad.

Lattimore says he’s about four months behind in his rent and his landlord has actually tried to help, including telling him that there is now rental assistance available.

“They say they will get back to me and tell me if I qualify,” says Lattimore. “I really hope I do qualify.”

EOA director Terry Tolbert says his agency is one of two that is taking applications for rental assistance. He says Chatham County in ultimately slated to get up to $9 million. Tolbert sais says about $500,000 is available now and that EOA has probably received at least 600 phone calls thus far.

“This is only for renters,” said Tolbert. “We can help with rent, we can help with utilities and water.”

Because of COVID, people are asked to drop off documents in this box including personal information, income and their lease.

Maykala Martin and Tamoni Stringer are students at Savannah State University who have been interning at EOA. They have been in charged of answering phones calls and setting up interviews. Both are in social work and finding their internships is putting the degree into action.

“People who calling saying basically, you know, I have an eviction notice could you please help me with my housing I’m two months behind, I don’t want to be homeless, I’m scared, I have kids,” said Martin.

“When people tell me that they need help, it just makes me want to do more and do all I can to make sure people get the assistance they deserve because everyone has been affected by the COVID 9 pandemic,” said Stringer.

A national moratorium on evictions is set to end March 31. Tolbert says people may be getting eviction notices now and says “that takes priority.”

He urges people to call and provide information on whether they have already received an eviction notice. If they have, they may be able to get help sooner.

Call EOA at (912)-438-8077 or go online.

United Way of the Coastal Empire is also taking applications. Call 211 or (912)-651-7730

Tolbert says there are income guidelines but they vary from municipality to municipality.

Income guidelines: (Half of median income)

Savannah: $21,653

Garden City: $23,386

Thunderbolt: $27,282

Unincorporated

Chatham County: $28,421

Bloomingdale: $29,404

Port Wentworth: $39,663

Tybee: $39,710

Pooler: $39,713