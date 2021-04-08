Hundreds come out to Mass vaccination clinic in Yemassee

South Carolina health officials are bringing mass vaccinations to rural parts of the state.

Thursday is was Yemassee’s turn.

The lines started outside the Yemassee Community Center at 6 am, even though the doors didn’t open until 10.

People from this small town excited about getting a vaccine close to home.

“It was a wonderful feeling to be close to home and get it done right here in my hometown,” said Ron Shaw.

That was the goal of Congressman James Clyburn and DHEC officials when they set up this series of clinics.

Get the doses in the arms of the people who may not have the ability to go anyplace else.

“You aren’t far from anything but you aren’t close to anything either,” explains Jeremy Simmons of Carolina Pharmacy. “If you are homebound and need some transportation. You need something local, something important to get life back to normal.”

Jeremy Simmons runs a series of pharmacies in the area, and donated his time to vaccinate, and help his neighbors feel safe.

“We take advantage when you live in the city and you can hop on the bus or get somewhere right down the street. you don’t have that option in Yemassee,”

said Simmons.

About 200 people will walk through these doors on this day.

That may not seem like many until you realize there are only 1200 people who live here.

“We had some elderly people and I noticed this morning we had a lot of those, and I was one of them,” said Yemassee Mayor Colin Moore. “And I waited until it was here. it was a whole lot more convenient.”

The convenience of being down the street from their home, and of taking the one dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine. The congressman hopes this type of event will help people in all these rural towns the feeling that someone is watching out for them and their health.

“I’m convinced from my own research and the studies that I’ve done this is a safe vaccine, and it is not worth the risk not to take it,” said Clyburn. “It may not keep you from getting sick but it will certainly keep you alive.”

This won’t be the last of this type of clinic in rural areas of the Lowcountry, Events in Hampton and Varnville are set up for next week.

Allendale County and Bamberg County in the next 10 days.

The COVID-19 mass vaccination sites announced are open 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Hampton County

Monday, April 12th – Hampton County Administration Building, 200 Jackson Avenue, Hampton

Tuesday, April 13th – Varnville Town Hall, 101 Town Circle, Varnville

Allendale County

Thursday, April 15th – Allendale Community Center, 202 E. Flat Street, Allendale

Friday, April 16th – Fairfax Mini-Mall, 128 Sumter Avenue, Fairfax

Bamberg County

Monday, April 19th – Bamberg County Courthouse Annex, 1234 North Street, Bamberg

Tuesday, April 20th – Denmark Technical College, 1126 Solomon Blatt Blvd., Denmark