Humberto continues easterly track as a Category 1 Hurricane

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Tropical Storm Humberto is continuing to shift to the east and push farther away from the United States. Maximum sustained winds are now up to 85 mph. Category 2 hurricane force winds start at 96 mph.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, the track continues to stay to the east and parallel the east coast through Tuesday night. It is forecasted to continue to strengthen into a category 2 hurricane by early tomorrow morning.

As Humberto moves into the Atlantic Ocean, it could get close or move over Bermuda.

FOR US…

HIGH RISK FOR RIP CURRENTS If you are headed to the beach today, be careful. Tropical Storm Humberto causing a rougher surf today.

TODAY: With Humberto’s forecast track staying well enough off shore, we are expecting pleasant weather. Mostly sunny skies with a breeze…northerly wind between 10-20 mph.