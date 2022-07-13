TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Are you ready to hit the red carpet for a great cause? The Humane Society for Greater Savannah is hosting its annual Tybee Prom this weekend. This year’s theme is Bling It On.

The fundraising event is on July 16 from 7 to 11 p.m. at the American Legion Post 154 on Tybee Island.

It’s an adult-only event, with no children or pets permitted. There will be music by the Girlfriends and DJ Barri Marshall, heavy hors d’oeuvres from the North Beach Bar and Grill, a cash bar and a raffle will be held at 10 p.m. for the coveted title of Prom King and Queen.

The cost to attend is $40 a person. To purchase a ticket, click the link here.