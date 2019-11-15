Human remains confirmed to be missing Auburn student; foul play not suspected

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Human remains discovered over the weekend in Auburn have been positively identified as belonging to a missing Auburn University Student.

“On Sunday, November 10, 2019, Auburn Police responded to a residence in the 500 Block of Southview Drive in reference to the discovery of an individual found deceased in an out building on the property, where it appears he had been staying,” shared Auburn Captain Lorenza Dorsey.

The Auburn Police Division, the State of Alabama Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Lee County Coroner’s Office positively identified the man as Chih-Kai Lai, a 22-year-old Asian student enrolled at Auburn University who was reported missing on Aug. 19.

Auburn Police respond to a body found on Nov. 10 along Soutbview Drive

Investigators say a preliminary investigation and postmortem examination indicates although Lai was last seen on Aug. 18, he had only been deceased for a matter of days and foul play is not suspected.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris says a death investigation is still underway to determine exactly what happened to Lai.