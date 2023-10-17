SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Christian softball team fell in the Super Regional final on Oct. 17 at Savannah Christian.

Savannah Christian had a tall task ahead of them if they wanted to advance to Columbus as one of the final eight teams in the state. They would have had to win three straight games. Savannah Christian won the first game against Mary Persons, 4-0.

However, they fell in the next game to Harlem, 14-8. They would have needed to defeat Harlem twice to advance. Savannah Christian finishes the season 19-10.