SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Christian baseball team hung on to defeat Oconee County in the quarterfinals of the GHSA state tournament on May 8 at home. This was the decisive game, after the schools split the first two matchups.

Savannah Christian’s offense was hot to start the contest. On the second pitch of the bottom of the first, Josh Gates blasted a solo home run to give Savannah Christian a 1-0 lead.

Oconee County fought back and brought the game within two runs in the final frame. However, Savannah Christian hung on to win, 10-8.

The Raiders travel to Ringgold on Saturday for a spot in the Class AAA title game. Ringgold will host the game because of the GHSA’s universal coinflip rule.