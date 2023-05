STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Emanuel County Institute baseball team split a doubleheader with Charlton County in the Class A Division II state championship series.

Charlton County won the first game, 3-1. ECI had to win the second game to force a winner-take-all game on May 23. ECI was victorious, 5-4.

The decisive game will be on May 23 at 7 p.m. at J.I. Clements Stadium on the campus of Georgia Southern.