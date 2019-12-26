How you can recycle your holiday tree

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – You’ve decked the halls, but now that Christmas is over, what do you do with your live tree? Bring the One for the Chipper event is a recycling program that re-purposes Christmas trees for environmentally friendly projects.

The program has utilized six million trees for playgrounds, yards, and city landscapes. Savannah Airport Commission Marketing Manager, Candace Carpenter, told us how dropping your tree off could help both the city and the airport in their green initiatives.

“Well it keeps the trees out of the landfills, off the sides of the roadways, it also helps us here at the airport cause we mulch them and put them back into our landscape. So it’s part of our beautification and it also helps us with soil erosion and water retention here at the airport,” Carpenter said.

Last year over 500 trees were recycled and used by the airport for mulch. Carpenter said to follow the signs labeled: “Bring One for the Chipper,” and turn right off of Airways Avenue onto Aggett Drive.

Carpenter said the drop off spot also has a dumpster for recycling any wrapping paper and cardboard boxes. Before you drop off your tree, the airport said to first remove any lights, ornaments, hooks, and wires for a smoother recycling process.