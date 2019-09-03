How to navigate WSAV Hurricane Central

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s important to download both the weather app and the WSAV app to your devices for fast and accurate Hurricane Dorian updates at your fingertips. Whether it’s on your tablet or smartphone, the WSAV website and app can be accessed on any iPhone or Andriod:
- Download News App in the Apple store here
- Download News App in the Google Play store here
- Download Weather App the in Apple store here
- Download Weather App in the Google Play store here
Steps:
- Open the WSAV app and scroll down until you see the weather section on the left side.
- Click on the weather block so it opens the page.
- Once you’re on the weather page, you’ll see the different tabs across the top you can explore to get all of our weather coverage like the forecast, radar, and current conditions.
- Across the top, you can see our weather alerts banner which shows which areas have weather advisories. Simply click on the banner when you see your area and it’ll take you to the full story.
- Once you head back to the main hurricane central page, scroll down to see our tracking the tropics Livestream. You can also check out the hurricane radar to see how the storm is tracking in real-time. It’s interactive so you can find your area and compare it to the storm location to know when to take cover.
- Following the radar, you’ll find all our top hurricane central stories. We consistently update these stories so be sure to check back into the app for all our latest content.
- Towards the bottom of the page, you can download the storm team 3 hurricane guide, see their twitter stream, and find our trending stories.
- Click the bell and make sure to turn on personal notifications to stay up-to-date on all Dorian alerts near you.
What You’ll Find:
- Live Interactive Radar lets you track the storms around you
- Alerts for severe weather go to your home screen and cue an alert
- The most accurate hour-by-hour forecast for the next day and week ahead
- The latest video forecast from Storm Team 3
- Current weather conditions locally and anywhere in the United States
- Live Time Saver Traffic conditions
- News and Weather headlines from WSAV
For more information and the latest storm updates, visit WSAV Hurricane Central here.