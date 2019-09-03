How to navigate WSAV Hurricane Central

Garden City, Ga. - (WSAV) Georgia Governor Brian Kemp gets a face to face update on storm preparations by Georgia Ports Authority. Executive Director Griffith Lynch told Kemp Port preparations, in Savannah and in Brunswick, would be completed by midnight Monday, "Governor, just know that the Georgia Ports are secured. We're ready to go. Ah, we will try to open up operations here as quickly as we can after the storm passes. We understand by Thursday about noon weather should be returning to normal and we'll try to get our folks back in here for a Friday opening.," Lynch said with Kemp quickly asking about the potential speed of reopening the ports, so you can ramp up that, that quick and be back goin'?" the Governor asked, "We'll do our best. We'll see. Obviously it depends on the condition of the channel, the buoys, and so forth and what kind of winds we receive, Lynch answered.

The ports crews worked to secure both containers and cranes to protect them from potentially damaging winds. Lynch said work at both ports would be completed and all personnel, except Port Police, would be free to evacuate Tuesday morning. Police will remain to monitor the situation as the storm passes the region.