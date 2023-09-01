SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Gas prices have been on the rise since mid-July and drivers hitting the roads this Labor Day weekend will be greeted by historically high gas prices for this time of year.

Right now in Georgia, the average cost is about $3.60 a gallon, almost 20 cents more than last year.

In South Carolina drivers are now paying around $3.50, up 5 cents since last year. AAA says there are three things you can do to save money. The first is to make sure your car is in good running condition. Also, you can download apps to find the cheapest gas, and reduce speeding because it burns gas more quickly.