How to help those impacted by Hurricane Dorian

This photo shows destruction from Hurricane Dorian at Marsh Harbour in Great Abaco Island, the Bahamas, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Local and national agencies are making plans to aid in recovery efforts after Hurricane Dorian.

News 3 has gathered a list of ways to help, whether it be monetary or supply donations.

American Red Cross

Nexstar, WSAV’s parent company, is teaming up with the Red Cross to make it easy for people to make donations. You can join us in supporting their recovery efforts online here. Donors can also call 1-800-RED-CROSS or text the word DORIAN to 90999 to give $10.

Red Cross officials say that on average, for every dollar their organization receives, 91 cents goes back to the specified response recovery and the preparedness effort for disasters. The other 9 cents goes towards administrative costs.

Savannah Aviation

Savannah Aviation, which provides aircraft maintenance and flight training, is accepting donations to help Bahamas residents devastated by the hurricane.

The following items are needed: non-perishable foods, ready to eat meals, water filtration devices, baby formula, toiletries, women’s hygiene kits, diapers, wet wipes, tarps, mosquito repellant, large trash bags, gloves, portable stoves, butane canisters and air mattresses.

Donors can drop off supplies at 36 Corporate Road at the Savannah Airport. For details, contact one of the following organizers: David Scroggs (912-429-8501), Zack Hartley (931-614-5092), or Walter Reardon (912-655-8708).

Savannah Aviation also says that they will be flying anyone who needs to come back from the Bahamas.

News 3 will continue to update this list with donation locations. Have one to share? Email us here.

  • Petty Officer 2nd Class Mike Lewis inspects damaged areas by Hurricane Dorian in support of search and rescue and humanitarian aid in the Bahamas, Sept. 4, 2019. The Coast Guard is supporting the Bahamian National Emergency Management Agency and the Royal Bahamian Defense Force, who are leading search and rescue efforts in the Bahamas (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Erik Villa Rodriguez)
  • The devastation is visible in Treasure Cay, Bahamas Sept. 4, 2019. The Coast Guard is supporting the Bahamian National Emergency Management Agency and the Royal Bahamian Defense Force, who are leading search and rescue efforts in the Bahamas (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Erik Villa Rodriguez)
  • Residents of the Boardwalk RV Park discuss the path of a possible waterspout or tornado, generated by Hurricane Dorian, struck the area, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Emerald Isle, N.C. (Julia Wall/The News & Observer via AP)
  • A tornado touched down in the The Farm at Brunswick County in Carolina Shores, N.C. on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, damaging homes ahead of Hurricane Dorian’s arrival. (Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP)
  • Ryan Smith, 60, left, and Hiram Williams, 71, stock an auditorium with goods slated to be sent to the Bahamas at Christ Episcopal Church in Miami, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. South Florida residents spared from Hurricane Dorian’s wrath are donating relief supplies to relatives in the Bahamas. Droves of Floridians turned out Tuesday to share cans of food, water bottles and boxes of diapers. (AP Photo/Ellis Rua)
  • The destruction caused by Hurricane Dorian is seen from the air, in Marsh Harbor, Abaco Island, Bahamas, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. The death toll from Hurricane Dorian has climbed to 20. Bahamian Health Minister Duane Sands released the figure Wednesday evening and warned that more fatalities were likely. (AP Photo/Gonzalo Gaudenzi)
  • Volunteers walk under the wind and rain from Hurricane Dorian through a flooded road as they work to rescue families near the Causarina bridge in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. The storm’s punishing winds and muddy brown floodwaters devastated thousands of homes, crippled hospitals and trapped people in attics. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
  • A toilet sits in the debris of George Bolter’s home destroyed by Hurricane Dorian in the Pine Bay neighborhood of Freeport, Bahamas, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Rescuers trying to reach drenched and stunned victims in the Bahamas fanned out across a blasted landscape of smashed and flooded homes Wednesday, while disaster relief organizations rushed to bring in food and medicine. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

