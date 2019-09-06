How to help those impacted by Hurricane Dorian

This photo shows destruction from Hurricane Dorian at Marsh Harbour in Great Abaco Island, the Bahamas, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Local and national agencies are making plans to aid in recovery efforts after Hurricane Dorian.

News 3 has gathered a list of ways to help, whether it be monetary or supply donations.

American Red Cross

Nexstar, WSAV’s parent company, is teaming up with the Red Cross to make it easy for people to make donations. You can join us in supporting their recovery efforts online here. Donors can also call 1-800-RED-CROSS or text the word DORIAN to 90999 to give $10.

Red Cross officials say that on average, for every dollar their organization receives, 91 cents goes back to the specified response recovery and the preparedness effort for disasters. The other 9 cents goes towards administrative costs.

Savannah Aviation

Savannah Aviation, which provides aircraft maintenance and flight training, is accepting donations to help Bahamas residents devastated by the hurricane.

The following items are needed: non-perishable foods, ready to eat meals, water filtration devices, baby formula, toiletries, women’s hygiene kits, diapers, wet wipes, tarps, mosquito repellant, large trash bags, gloves, portable stoves, butane canisters and air mattresses.

Donors can drop off supplies at 36 Corporate Road at the Savannah Airport. For details, contact one of the following organizers: David Scroggs (912-429-8501), Zack Hartley (931-614-5092), or Walter Reardon (912-655-8708).

Savannah Aviation also says that they will be flying anyone who needs to come back from the Bahamas.

News 3 will continue to update this list with donation locations.