SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Libraries for Kids International is hosting a special event on June 23, 2022 to help provide more books to thousands of children in Kenya. This non profit was started in Bluffton, SC by Roy Austin after he visited the African country and noticed that many of the children didn’t have any books for school.

To learn more about the fundraiser and to support the Libraries for Kids International mission at any time, here’s our interview with the Fundraising Chair, Tamela Maxim.