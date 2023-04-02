UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Dairy Queen isn’t the only ice cream spot hooking up customers with sweet deals this spring.

After a pandemic hiatus, Vermont’s own Ben & Jerry’s is bringing back its Free Cone Day this Monday to thank their supporters.

Ben & Jerry’s held its first Free Cone Day in 1979 following its first year in business. It wasn’t until 1993 that all Scoop Shops in the U.S. celebrated the fan-favorite day on the same date.

The goal this year is to serve more than one million scoops to their fans around the world.

The free cones are being given out at participating Scoop Shops nationwide. You can find your nearest participating spot here. Free ice cream will be available between noon and 8 p.m. local time at all locations.

There’s no limit to how many times you can get in line to try a flavor of your choice, but always remember to pace yourself.