How SCCPS bus driver strike is still impacting drop-off, pick-up, and bus routes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – 45 Savannah Chatham County Public Schools bus drivers are still out on strike after Labor Day weekend.

A lot of the district warned parents and faculty that delays were to be expected yet again. WSAV followed the progress of today from Mercer Middle School.

Mercer told WSAV that everything went quite smoothly during drop-off, pick-up, and along bus routes. There was virtually no traffic related to backed up car rider lines.

Yet, some family members, like Bridgette Reddick, grandmother of one Mercer middle schooler, don’t think everything is under control.

“It’s a little irritable,” Reddick said. “Well they seem to try and have a system, but I guess they are trying to do the best they can.”

Reddick also made it aware that the bigger concern is still contracting COVID-19. Her granddaughter came in close contact that caused six of her family members to quarantine.

In a Statement to News 3 – the district did apologize for the disruption service and leaders say they will continue to maximize all available resources to ensure on time arrivals.