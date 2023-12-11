SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The American Dream seems more like a fever dream in 2023 as housing prices rise in Savannah’s seller’s market where supply falls below demand.

According to Zillow.com, the median home value in the Hostess City is around $296,777 that is a 9.5% increase from 2022.

On realtor.com, the median listing home price in Savannah was $400,000 in October and the median home sold price was $365,000, trending up 8.1%.

Redfin.com reports the median price as $337,000 which notes a 12.7% increase from 2022. Researchers there also found that home sales are on the decline.

How much do you need to make?

In terms of homes listed for around $300,000, mortgage industry veteran Mike Romano suggests making between $86,133 and $110,743 a year to buy the house comfortably with no down payment utilizing the government’s First Time Homebuyer program.

The average salary in Chatham County is around $54,288 a year, according to the Savannah Economic Development Authority, SEDA.

Which means workers in the city are about $5,140 short of the national average of $59,428.

Romano notes that it isn’t impossible to purchase a house on a $56,000 to $62,000 salary, but that your monthly mortgage payment will be 50% of your monthly income.

How did we get here?

According to the graph above where personal income is in blue, home prices are in red and median household income is in black, we can see the drastic changes in the housing market.

Breakdown

1980s

1990s

2000s

2010s

2020s

In the ’80s, the individual income and the household income were well above the housing prices at the time with an average household income of $24,580 and average homes at $91,900.

You can see this trend continue in the ’90s and by 1993 the average income was around $31,240 with home prices above $130,000.

The 2000s saw a spike in housing costs as the housing bubble worsened, in 2003 the average household income was around $44,000 and the home prices around $250,000.

The housing market later crashed in 2008 which sparked “The Great Recession” and caused a bit of a reset in the housing market thanks to a change in homeownership loan programs.

In 2013, the median household increased to around $53,000 as housing prices slowly increased from around $291,000 to $388,000 in 2020.

Since 2020, home prices have shot up as wages fell behind inflation.

What if wages kept up with inflation?

As the countries productivity increased wages decreased, if wages followed productivity by 2020 the minimum wage would be $21.45 by 2020 as reported by the Center For Economic and Policy Research, CEPR.

This would mean that for individuals working full-time jobs would make a base of $43,000 a year on minimum wage and a couple would make around $86,000.

In 2020, the minimum wage in Georgia was $7.25 meeting the Federal mandate, with some states offering more.

Young adults in America having a harder time than their parents

Millennials and Generation Z are entering a housing market rapidly growing in price, putting them in debt on multiple fronts.

Around 72% of U.S. adults say that it is harder to save for the future today than it was in previous generations, according to the Pew Research Center.

Additionally, 71% said it is harder to pay for college and 70% said that it is harder to buy a home.

The future of the market

Housing experts in a survey by Fannie Mae expect the home price index, HPI, to increase by 2.4% in 2024 and then by 2.7% in 2025.

The increase in the HPI means that homeowners would be more willing to sell their properties at a higher cost, allowing for more available homes on the market.

On the other hand for buyers, this will mean that prices will continue to rise.

Forbes Advisor reports that the Mortgage Bankers Association, MBA, expects the mortgage rate to lower from 6.1% in 2024 to 5.5% in 2025.

Remember these are predictions and no one can tell the future, but most experts are expecting a gradual decline in 30-year mortgage rates in the coming years.