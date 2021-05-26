How is Gunner doing after several more setbacks?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – “Gunner is not an easy patient” says Britnee Kinard who is Gunner’s owner and President of the SD Gunner Fund. Back in April, Gunner underwent surgery to remove a cancer from one of his legs, which meant a partial amputation. We’ve been following his medical journey from the start, and there have been several setbacks.

So, how is the beloved and adorable face of the SD Gunner Fund doing today? I stopped by his Richmond Hill home to see for myself.

Meanwhile, if you’d like to support the non profit mission of the SD Gunner Fund there are many fundraisers going on during the year. The next one is Savannah Carnaval on July 31st at Plant Riverside District. The foundation provides service and therapy dogs like Gunner to veterans and children with disabilities at no charge.